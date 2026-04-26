/Karan Johar confirms Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna series adaptation; recalls backlash around 2006 release

Karan Johar has confirmed that the acclaimed yet controversial 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is all set to be adapted into a web series. The filmmaker shared the update during a recent interview, and also opened up about how the film once sparked a debate.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a musical romantic drama written and directed by Johar. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher in lead roles.

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Johar revisits the film

While speaking to The Week, the director explained the decision to revisit the film. "We are actually turning it into a long-form series. The roots of this film lie in 2006, when it was released, and public opinion regarding it was deeply divided," he said. "Many people approached me and asked if I was unwell, as they believed, ‘How can you justify infidelity?’ To that, I replied, 'How can you justify something that has already become such a common occurrence?'"

Recalling a memorable audience reaction during a pre-release screening of the film, he added, "I realised that we are in such a polarised audience space that people judge what happens in their homes, they forget it, they brush it under the carpet, but they don’t want to watch it on celluloid, even though it’s probably a reality in their own home."

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is in works

Confirming that the adaptation, Johar said, "So, it is confirmed that we are producing a series. It will be a long-form show for a specific platform, details of which I cannot disclose to you at this moment. However, I can certainly say that it will be released very soon."

The original film was set in New York City and explored the complexities of modern relationships, including emotional dissatisfaction and extramarital connections. The story revolved around Dev Saran and Maya Talwar, two individuals stuck in unhappy marriages, and how their bond develops into an emotional affair.

Further details about his sequel are still under wraps.

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