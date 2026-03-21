/Karan Johar reveals why Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will never get a sequel: 'I would never mess with...'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic film that still has a special place in the hearts of fans. Recently, a rumour about the sequel of 2001 blockbuster had been circulating on social media, sending fans to frenzy. But now, Karan Johar has addressed the speculation, denying all such reports.

Karan Johar on K3G

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During an interview with Sonal Kalra, Johar stated that he has no plans for the sequel or spin-off to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. "I am glad that I have this platform and I am glad I am chatting with you to say that there is no Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 and no derivative of Takht being made," he said. "I would never make a K3G 2."

Speaking about the legacy of the film, Johar said that it cannot be tampered with as K3G still resonates with audiences across generations. "What K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. There are generations that have grown up watching the film, for what they loved, what they didn’t, what they cried about," the filmmaker added. "I am very grateful to the universe that I got to make a film that still lives on."

As audiences have grown up with the film, Johar would, "never mess with that nostalgia and the love, it has."

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

In recent months, reports claimed that the filmmaker was planning a big-budget family drama that may feature two male and two female leads. However, as Johar has rejected all rumours, there will be no sequel to the multi-starrer film.

Said to be one of the most celebrated movies, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in the lead.

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