/Why Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan needs a green signal from Election Commission? Read details



Vijay's film Jana Nayagan continues to be in the headlines. As of now, the movie was stuck as it failed to get clearance from the CBFC. But now the movie has been sent to another stage of approval, as it needs clarification from the Election Commission. But why?

On Thursday (March 19), it was learned that the movie has been referred by the CBFC to the Election Commission for approval. Following reports of the movie being sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Tamil Nadu Chief

Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik addressed the media to clarify the reports.

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Addressing the matter, Archana said that the issue presents a new situation for the commission.

The movie features Vijay as an antagonist, and this is his final film before he makes his entry into the world of politics. Responding to queries about Vijay's connection with politics and whether a film featuring a political party leader requires approval during when the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced in the state, Patnaik said the Commission would examine the matter and take an appropriate decision, as reported by Indian Express.

For the unversed, Vijay will contest in the elections in April in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The MCC came into effect across the state on March 15 and will remain in force until the completion of counting on May 4.



The film, directed by H. Vinoth, has been facing delays in getting certification for several months now.

The revising committee of the censor board has once again reviewed the movie, with a team that watched it again in Mumbai on Tuesday. The movie was sent for re-examination by officials over its content. Now, due to political references in the movie, they have recommended it to the Election Commission. As a result, the decision on the movie's release now rests with the Election Commission. So we say that Jana Nayagan has cleared one stage of approval but is now stuck at another.