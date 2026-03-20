/Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore: Pakistani Journalist watches pirated version of Ranveer Singh’s film, netizens say ‘no shame’



Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19 amid all the excitement that fans had for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film. The movie, which tells the story of a terrorist organization in Pakistan and the ISI, continues to be banned in the country. However, this ban has not stopped people from watching it.

While the movie has not been released in theatres, its pirated version has crossed borders, and people have already started watching it.

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A day after the release, an X user named Khalid Mehmood Khalid, who is a journalist, shared a video of Dhurandhar 2 being played on TV screens.

Sharing the video of the film, he wrote,“Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore.”

Soon after he shared the post, several users have reacted to it.

One user wrote,''Movie so goated even pakistanis are enjoying it.''

Another fan asked with curiosity,''How do you get it there so fast ?''

Third user wrote,''Absolute no shame. Watching a pirated copy demeaning Pakistan in Lahore.''

Like the first part, Dhurandhar has also been banned from theatrical release in Pakistan. However, as per the post, the film’s pirated copies are already available.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller shattered several records when it was released in December. Months later, the sequel has been released, and it tells the backstory of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, his dark past and how he was selected for the mission like Dhurandhar.

Apart from Ranveer, the movie also brings back other key actors such as Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge review - It's a Ranveer Singh show but the brutal violence goes too far