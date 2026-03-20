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Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore: Pakistani Journalist watches pirated version of Ranveer Singh’s film, netizens say ‘no shame’

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 17:17 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 17:19 IST
Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore: Pakistani Journalist watches pirated version of Ranveer Singh’s film, netizens say ‘no shame’

Pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was finally released worldwide on March 19. On the same day of its release, the movie was  available on pirated website. A journalist from Lahore has watched the movie and shared the video on X, garnering a wave of reaction. 


Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19 amid all the excitement that fans had for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film. The movie, which tells the story of a terrorist organization in Pakistan and the ISI, continues to be banned in the country. However, this ban has not stopped people from watching it.

While the movie has not been released in theatres, its pirated version has crossed borders, and people have already started watching it.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 BO: Ranveer Singh's film opens with Rs 100 crore club on day 1

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A day after the release, an X user named Khalid Mehmood Khalid, who is a journalist, shared a video of Dhurandhar 2 being played on TV screens.

Sharing the video of the film, he wrote,“Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore.”

Soon after he shared the post, several users have reacted to it.

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One user wrote,''Movie so goated even pakistanis are enjoying it.''

Another fan asked with curiosity,''How do you get it there so fast ?''

Third user wrote,''Absolute no shame. Watching a pirated copy demeaning Pakistan in Lahore.''

Like the first part, Dhurandhar has also been banned from theatrical release in Pakistan. However, as per the post, the film’s pirated copies are already available.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller shattered several records when it was released in December. Months later, the sequel has been released, and it tells the backstory of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, his dark past and how he was selected for the mission like Dhurandhar.

Apart from Ranveer, the movie also brings back other key actors such as Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge review - It's a Ranveer Singh show but the brutal violence goes too far

Aditya Dhar’s film faces the challenge of living up to the expectations set by the first film, which was truly a mind-blowing saga. Dhurandhar raised the bar so high that its sequel had a tough task from the start, and while The Revenge goes bigger, louder, and more brutal, especially in the climax, it still doesn’t fully recreate the impact of the first. Read the full review.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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