/'Would break India-Israel ties': CBFC refuses to clear Oscar-nominated Gaza film The Voice of Hind Rajab

Critically acclaimed film The Voice of Hind Rajab, which also earned an Oscar nomination this year in the Best International Film category, has been blocked from release in India. According to reports, the film’s Indian distributors have claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the film over fears that it may lead to a strain in the relationship with Israel.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, an Oscar-nominated film feted worldwide, has reportedly been blocked from release in India. A new report quotes the Indian distributor of the film saying that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the film over fears that it may harm India’s relationship with Israel. The Voice of Hind Rajab is the story of a 6-year-old girl who gets trapped in a car in war-torn Gaza.

Why has the release of The Voice of Hind Rajab been blocked in India?

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According to a report in Variety, the film was scheduled to release in India in March but has now been blocked and will not release in India at all. The film has been directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Distributor Manoj Nandwana, who was getting the film to India, told the publication that the CBFC refused to certify the film. Nandwana said that a CBFC member told him, “If it gets released, it would break up the India-Israel relationship.”

The distributor added, “I told them: the India-Israel relationship is so strong that it’s idiotic to think this movie will break it. The Voice of Hind Rajab has been released in the U.S., U.K., Italy, France and many other countries that have a relationship with Israel. But they want to censor it anyway.”

What is The Voice of Hind Rajab about?

The film is a docu drama and follows the members of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as they try to reach 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was stuck in a vehicle in Gaza while under fire from the Israel Defence Forces.

Based on a true story about the killing of Hind Rajab, the film had its world premiere in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and six other parallel prizes. The film, starring Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel, and Clara Khoury, was released theatrically in November 2025.

Hind Rajab was killed by the Israeli security forces during skirmishes in the Gaza Strip in January 2024. The forces also allegedly killed six of her family members and two paramedics coming to her rescue. The incident had caused an international uproar over human rights abuses in the Gaza conflict.