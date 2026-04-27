/'Unacceptable and infuriating': Riteish Deshmukh slams remarks made on Shivaji Maharaj ahead of Raja Shivaji release

Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently gearing up for the release of Raja Shivaji, has issued a sharp response to the ongoing controversy surrounding comments made about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor has called those statements "unacceptable and infuriating."



The controversy reportedly comes from remarks made by spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. As per reports, many believe he misrepresented the legacy of the Maratha warrior king. His comments faced widespread backlash.

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Riteish Deshmukh’s response

Without naming anyone, Deshmukh took to X and shared a strong-worded note in Marathi. "When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating," the translated version read.

He further added, "Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time. But just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will ‘that’ one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is..Pratap Purandar... of the Kshatriya lineage... Lord of the Throne... Emperor of Emperors... the Wealthy Rajashiv Chhatrapati Maharaj."

What's the controversy

The backlash began after Dhirendra Krishna Shastri narrated an anecdote about Shivaji Maharaj at a public event in Nagpur. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grew very tired of fighting wars; he felt exhausted. One day, he went to Ramdas Swami. He took off his crown and placed it down, saying, ‘I do not want to fight wars anymore. You look after this crown; you handle this kingdom. We shall follow your orders. We can no longer fight; we are very tired and need rest. We wish to do nothing for a few days,'" he said.

About Raja Shivaji

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Genelia Deshmukh along with Jyoti Deshpande, the film is a period drama that revolves around the life and vision of Shivaji Maharaj. Alongside Deshmukh, the cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Boman Irani in key roles.