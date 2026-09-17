/Zhao Lusi to direct and star in new C-drama Farewell Letter, fans react

Zhao Lusi, known for popular C-dramas such as The Romance of Tiger and Rose, Love Like the Galaxy and Hidden Love, has become one of the familiar faces among Chinese drama audiences. The actress is now taking on a new challenge with her upcoming series Farewell Letter, where she will not only play the lead but also step behind the camera as the director. The project has already caught the attention of fans following its announcement.

Zhao Lusi to serve as a director and female lead for an upcoming project?

Chinese streaming service Youku has announced the drama Farewell Letter, in which Zhao Lusi will be taking on a new role, making her directorial debut with a drama while also serving as its lead actress. As per the platform's announcement, Farewell Letter is adapted from a novel by German author Kerstin Gier.

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Apart from Zhao Lusi, Zhang Jun Bo and Zhou Zhao Zhong are the executive producers and Zhao Tian You and Zhang Yamin are the head writers. Reportedly, Zhao Lusi's studio shared a message on its official Weibo account, writing: "The fact that you can lose a heart is precisely proof that you still have a heart. Hello, Director Zhao Lusi. It's a pleasure to meet you. I look forward to working with you! Hello, Actress Zhao Lusi. I'm so happy to meet you again!"

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Fans' reaction to Zhao Lusi's new role in the upcoming project

The announcement quickly generated discussion on Chinese social media, with fans reacting to the news that Zhao Lusi would both direct and star in the series. One user wrote, "The fact that #ZhaoLusi, who directed & starred in Farewell Letter, a drama with a relatively low-profile IP & niche subject matter, was approved by Youku, really shows the platform's trust in her.

Another X user wrote, “WELCOME BACK ZHAO LUSI!Y*ku officially announces new drama titled Farewell Letter, Lusi as Lead Actress & Director. This is cool, who's excited waiting for her?”

"LUSI REALLY PASSED THIS TEST SOLO! No big company, no capital pushing her—just her own talent, hard work And now she’s not only starring but also directing her own new drama, #FarewellLetter! She’s already on the next level, but this achievement makes me so proud. #ZhaoLusi", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Lusi confirmed being the director and the lead actress of the drama titled Farewell Letter. She's so hot for this."

About Zhao Lusi

Born in Sichuan, China, in 1998, Zhao Lusi is a renowned Chinese actress and singer. She made her debut in 2017 after starting out in variety programs like Mars Intelligence Agency. She gained early recognition in supporting parts in shows like Untouchable Lovers and her breakthrough lead role in Oh! My Emperor (2018).

She became a household name across Asia through major hit dramas such as The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020), Love Like the Galaxy (2022), and Hidden Love (2023). Her later works include The Story of Pearl Girl (2024) and Love's Ambition (2025). She is widely recognised as one of China's top television stars of her generation.