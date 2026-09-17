/Sean Combs' attorneys allege unpaid fees, file motion to withdraw from $100M defamation case

Sean “Diddy” Combs is behind the bars and now the disgraced rapper is facing another legal challenge from the lawyers, who once fought for him, are now fighting with him. Attorney's representing the mogul in his $100 million defamation case has filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case as the rapper has not paid them for six months.

Seeking to be relived from the council, the lawyers have also alleged that a lack of cooperation from Diddy's side.

Why are Diddy's Lawyers wants to be out of his team?

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Combs' attorneys are asking to be removed from an ongoing civil lawsuit. As per court documents obtained by USA TODAY, the attorneys alleged that Combs, 56, has yet to pay a substantial amount in fees and costs.

Michael Tremonte, Erica Wolff and Katie Renzler are the three attorneys, who has alleged that rapper, "has not paid a substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses; and Sher Tremonte's representation has been rendered unreasonably difficult by Mr. Combs's lack of cooperation and communication, resulting in a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."

They have said that the rapper has not paid any payments to the firm in "over six months" and this is "related to fees and expenses that were incurred in late 2025."

In addition to the late payment, they have also allegedly said that Diddy has "declined to make himself available for timely, substantive, and direct communications" despite being notified of the issue multiple times.

What has Combs' representative said on this?