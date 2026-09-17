/Princess Diana documentary to feature hours of unheard recordings from her life

Princess Diana’s life and story have always captured the attention of people around the world. From her journey as the Princess of Wales to her personal struggles and life within the British Royal Family, much has been written and documented about her over the years. Now, a new documentary is set to offer another glimpse into her life, featuring hours of previously unheard recordings of Diana speaking about her experiences.

New details to be about Princess Diana?

A Princess Diana documentary is reportedly in the works which will feature several hours of intimate, unheard recordings. Reportedly, Cineflix has landed the rights to the three-part docuseries from UK indie company called Love Monday TV, which has produced British monarch shows for ITV and Channel 5 and will feature Diana discussing her life, love and the Royal Family.

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As per the Deadline report, SVP Acquisitions and co-productions for Cineflix Rights, Richard Life stated, "What really sets Diana Unheard apart is the unique opportunity to hear several hours of intimate recordings of the Princess; her own story in her own voice at a pivotal point in her life." In the tapes, she speaks about then-Prince Charles and Camilla and then-Prince Andrew.

Richard Life further added, "Thirty years on, Diana remains a global icon and source of endless fascination for viewers. We are thrilled to be representing this premium limited series from Love Monday TV and look forward to launching it to our international buyers at MIPCOM." The factual series will reportedly get its launch at MIPCOM in Cannes, and Cineflix Rights are "thrilled" to be giving the show a platform almost three decades after she died in a car crash aged 36 in August 1997.

More details of Princess Diana's new documentary

The three-part docuseries features five hours of secret audio recordings made in 1991 by Dr James Colthurst, a close friend of the Princess. These tapes were originally used as the basis for Andrew Morton’s groundbreaking 1992 biography, Diana: Her True Story, but the vast majority of the recorded audio has never been heard by the public.