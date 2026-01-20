/Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana, Anne Hathaway: Iconic women dressed by Valentino

From the ivory lace of Jackie Kennedy’s wedding to the vintage velvet of Julia Roberts’ Oscar win, a Valentino gown has always been the ultimate symbol of high-society glamour and timeless Italian elegance.
For over six decades, the red carpet wasn't just a walkway—it was Valentino’s stage. Fashion’s ‘Last Emperor,’ Valentino Garavani didn’t just dress the world’s most famous women; he became the architect of their most legendary moments. As he breathed his last on Monday morning, here’s looking back at some of the most iconic dresses on iconic women designed by the master creator.
When Jackie Kennedy married her second husband, the Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, she chose a Valentino high-neck lace top and pleated skirt for her special day. Jackie’s wedding dress was groundbreaking for the time, being an unconventional short dress as the style icon ditched a traditional flowing white gown for a more modern look.
As Julia Roberts won Best Actress Oscar at 2001 Oscars, she made heads turn in a vintage Valentino. Julia wore a floor-length black column gown made of velvet and tulle. Its defining feature was a stark white Y-shaped piping that started at the neckline and fanned out into a dramatic, multi-striped "web" across the back and train.
Princess Diana’s relationship with Valentino Garavani was more than just a designer-client connection; she often viewed him as a close friend, even holidaying on his private yacht during the 1990s. One of her most significant appearances in his work was the burgundy velvet and lace dress, which she wore in November 1992, to a performance of Paul McCartney’s.
While Elizabeth Taylor was the queen of ‘Valentino Red,’ her white Valentino looks marked the most pivotal moments of her life—from her very first encounter with the designer to her final walk down the aisle.
There is red, and then there is Valentino Red. Across seven decades, Valentino Garavani’s vibrant, crimson creations became a siren call for Hollywood’s elite. In recent years, Anne Hathaway served as a muse to Valentino's creations. In 2011 Oscars, the actress wore an off-shoulder red gown with a long train on the red carpet, exuding Hollywood royalty.