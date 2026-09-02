/Vibe trailer out: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava face chaos, danger and bad decisions; Preity Zinta gets a new avatar | Watch

Amazon MGM Studios on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for its upcoming theatrical film Vibe, a high-stakes action comedy written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. Releasing in cinemas on September 18, the film, produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives spiral into an unpredictable adventure, pushing their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

Bringing together high-stakes action and character-driven comedy, the film is headlined by Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir and features Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in key roles.

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Vibe trailer

The trailer introduces audiences to Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, played by Sparsh Shrivastava, two friends living seemingly ordinary lives who are suddenly forced to step up as heroes when the nation faces a looming danger. Spectacularly unprepared for the task and completely out of their depth, the duo are thrust into a high-stakes mission by Madam H, played by Preity G Zinta, in a never-before-seen action-comedy avatar.

Filled with hilarious punchlines, irreverent humor, and infectious banter, the trailer is punctuated by high-octane action sequences, rhythmic and peppy music, and a string of unexpected turns that keep the adrenaline and the laughs coming in thick and fast.

Actors open up about the film

Speaking about the project, Kunal Kemmu said, “With VIBE, I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It’s got everything I love about movies—rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more. For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness. Preity, Sparsh, Vanshika, Yashpal, Dinesh, and the rest of the cast each brought something so distinct to the table that the dynamics only became more fun as we went along. It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much. I’m grateful to have found the perfect collaborator in Amazon MGM Studios to create this film, and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience VIBE on the big screen.”

Preity G Zinta expressed her excitement, saying, “What I really enjoyed about my character was that she has an energy that is completely her own. She loves her country and will go to any lengths to protect it. When there is a job to be done, she is going to find a way, by hook or by crook, whatever it takes. I loved playing someone with that kind of determination, and the role also allowed me to explore a side of myself that audiences haven’t seen before. Kunal knows what he wants from his actors, and working on this mad film was such an adventure—you never really knew what the next day was going to bring, which somehow felt very appropriate for a film called VIBE.”