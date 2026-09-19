/Daayra box office collection: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller earns THIS much on day 1

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in a cop avatar with her latest release, Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime thriller combines gritty action with a suspenseful plot and has received positive reviews from critics as well as audiences. As Daayra began its theatrical run on September 18 (Friday), all eyes are on its box office performance. Here’s how much the film earned on day 1.

Daayra box office collection Day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 90 lakh across 2,283 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 12% on its opening day.

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The film was released in two languages, including Hindi and Malayalam, with the Hindi version driving most of its opening-day earnings. However, the Malayalam version contributed only a relatively small amount to the film’s overall India net collection.

WION’s review of Daayra

WION’s Nikita Toppo reviewed the film and wrote, “The film drags slightly in some portions, and a few characters feel underexplored. However, Daayra has a strong story and a powerful cast. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran both deliver solid performances throughout its 143-minute runtime. Neither character is reduced to a conventional hero or villain, which makes their conflict more engaging. At the end of the day, Daayra is about how people understand justice and what happens when those entrusted with enforcing the law decide how far they are willing to go.”

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