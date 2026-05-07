/Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rani Mukerji: Actresses redefining Bollywood’s cop universe

From Rani Mukerji to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, these leading ladies bring the heat as they switch from their glamorous avatars to play fierce cops in films and series.
Bollywood’s cop universe is being redefined by powerful female leads who match their energy to the male actors. Bringing both grit and depth to the uniform, these stars deliver high‑octane action sequences while adding strength and emotional intensity to their characters.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor portrays the role of Jass Bhamra. Her portrayal depicts a deeply internal, grief-stricken cop navigating a complex murder case in a foreign land. The performance garnered her widespread acclaim.
As Shivani Shivaji Roy, Rani redefined the female cop in Bollywood. Being fierce, fearless, and emotionally driven, the role showcased a new personality of the actress. The Mardaani films remain a benchmark for women-led cop narratives, balancing grit with purpose.
The gripping thriller, Farzi, features Raashii as Megha Vyas, a brilliant and headstrong RBI analyst in her 30s leading the charge against counterfeiting. Levelling up, the actress will now be seen in the upcoming Lukkhe, where she plays an anti-narcotics officer, Gurbani, promising a more action-driven, high-stakes avatar.
Joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Deepika Padukone marks her entry into a major power-packed thriller, Singham Again, alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and many more. Her role amassed immense critical acclaim.
Portraying Inspector General Meera Deshmukh, Tabu delivered a performance that was both intense and layered. Her portrayal elevated the psychological tension of the narrative.
Sonakshi Sinha has delivered many remarkable roles, but her portrayal of sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati in the crime thriller series Dahaad is one of the most talked about. Navigating systemic barriers while chasing a chilling case, her portrayal stood out for its realism, restraint, and emotional weight.