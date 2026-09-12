/‘Sisters forever’: Kareena Kapoor recreates Karisma Kapoor’s Zubeidaa Leheriya look at Daayra music launch

Ahead of Daayra’s worldwide release, Kareena Kapoor is taking a stylish trip down memory lane. The actress recreated her sister Karisma Kapoor’s iconic leheriya saree look from the 2001 film Zubeidaa at the film's music launch event. While paying special tribute to her big sister, theJab We Metstar offered fans a glimpse of the sisters’ special bond and the Kapoor sisters’ good taste.

Kareena Kapoor recreates Karisma Kapoor’s Zubeidaa leheriya look

On September 11, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram from the music launch event held on September 10. In one of her stories, she posted a collage featuring herself in the leheriya saree alongside Karisma Kapoor, who was draped in a similar-looking leheriya saree from her 2001 film Zubeidaa.

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Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Elevating the launch, Kareena Kapoor arrived wearing a pastel, rainbow-hued tie-dye chiffon saree with a matching blouse. She completed her look with a statement layered kundan necklace, soft glam makeup, and a blowout hairstyle.

While sharing the story, Kapoor captioned it, "Well, I always knew we have good taste… sisters forever @therealkarismakapoor." She also added the song "Main Albeli" from the movie in the background.

The event marked the appearance of the cast and crew, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, and legendary lyricist Gulzar.

Kareena Kapoor expresses nervousness while sharing the stage with Gulzar

At the event, Kareena Kapoor admitted that she felt nervous while sharing the stage with Gulzar. “I am actually nervous for the first time. Gulzar saab ke saath ek manch pe rehna is a very big moment for any actor. (Being on the same stage as Gulzar saab is a very big moment for any actor.) We’ve watched his films since childhood. My mother-in-law, Sharmila ji (Tagore), had the opportunity to work with him in so many films. And, actually, that circle is complete because her daughter-in-law got to work with his (Gulzar’s) daughter.”

She further added, “Woh career hi kya hai jaismei ek Gulzar saab ka likha huwa gaana na ho.” (What is a career without a song written by Gulzar saab?)

Fans' reaction

After the post went viral and attracted massive attention from netizens, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kapoor’s stunning look and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Stop it, Bebo, my phone caught fire!!😍🔥" Another user commented, "Awestruck😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Another Instagram user wrote, "The one and only 🥹🥹💗💗." Another fan commented, "She looks like the queen of Rajasthan😍✨" Before Kareena shared the story with Karisma Kapoor, one fan had already guessed it and commented, "Beboo the star ⭐, isn't this the same saree Karisma wore in the movie Zubeidaa? 😍😍"

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