/Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran clash on law and justice in Meghna Gulzar’s thriller | Watch

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra has been unveiled on Monday, presenting Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two police officers whose different approaches to justice bring them into conflict. The film is set against the backdrop of a criminal case and a controversial encounter, which explores the uneasy space between law, morality and accountability.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s first on-screen collaboration.

Daayra trailer

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The 2-minute-19-second trailer opens with the fallout of a crime involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of a young girl. The case soon becomes more complicated when questions arise over the identity and age of one of the accused.

Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a police officer who insists on following the legal framework, while Prithviraj portrays DCP Raman Kumar, whose approach appears far more uncompromising.

He appears convinced that the action taken against the accused was justified. Ajooni, however, begins examining the circumstances surrounding the encounter, particularly after learning that one of those involved was a juvenile.

The main question that Daayra appears to be asking is: can justice be separated from the legal protections afforded to an accused person, even when the alleged crime is exceptionally serious?

As Ajooni digs deeper, the encounter becomes the subject of scrutiny. The investigation brings the two officers into an increasingly difficult confrontation.

Meghna Gulzar on the story

Daayra draws inspiration from multiple real-life incidents. "Daayra is a story that is inspired by not one, but several true events that have occurred across our country. Daayra is a story that takes place, not in a particular city or state of India; but does happen almost everywhere and anywhere in our country," Gulzar wrote.

The filmmaker adds, "Kareena's Ajooni is fiercely righteous. Prithviraj as Raman is righteously fierce. They are both swirling in a sea of grey. As in life, so in Daayra, they are neither black nor white. Sometimes the line of law guides them, sometimes it entraps them. And Daayra explores how they navigate these journeys."

Actors on their roles

For Kareena, playing DCP Ajooni meant stepping into a character and space that she had not explored extensively before. "What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There's so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn't really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that's always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure. He's an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you're surrounded by make the experience that much richer," she said.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, added, "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human."

About Daayra

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, the film also features Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar in key roles.