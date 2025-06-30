/Kareena Kapoor completes 25 years: From Poo to Geet, 5 iconic characters played by the actress

It has been 25 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Bollywood. Filmmaker JP Dutta launched Kareena and Abhishek Bachchan in his cross-border love story, Refugee. The film not only served as a stepping stone for the two actors in Bollywood, but Kareena’s earnest performance made everyone sit up and take notice.

The actress, in the last two and and half decades, has done some iconic roles in Bollywood blockbusters and has been consistently a good performer who never shies away from experimenting.



As Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 25 years, here is a look at 5 iconic characters that she has played online.

Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

No list of Kareena Kapoor’s work is complete without mentioning Poo aka Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. A brat with a heart of gold, Poo introduced the world ‘Main character energy’ before the term was even born. Director of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had once revealed that Poo was inspired from Alicia Silverstone’s character in Clueless, but Bebo made this a cult character so much so that decades later, the dialogues of the character are quoted by one and all.

Chameli from Chameli

This role saw Kareena step outside her comfort zone to play a sex worker in a gritty and realistic portrayal.Her performance in Chameli was critically acclaimed and showcased her versatility as an actress.



Geet from Jab We Met



Everyone needs a Geet in their lives. Jab We Met would not have been this special had it not have a character like Geet. Kareena Kapoor played the iconic character to perfection- a girl who a bundle of energy – always looking at the positive side of life until a personal setback changes her. How love changes her perspective makes Jab We Met a special role.



Dolly from Omkara



Vishal Bhardwaj adapted Shakespeare’s Othello for the Indian screen and Kareena played Desdemona or Dolly in the Hindi adaptation. Kareena’s portrayal of a small-town girl caught in a web of deceit and betrayal left a lasting impression.The film was a multi-starrer and cast included the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma- yet Kareena's restraint performance stood out.

Kalindi from Veere Di Wedding

Kareena played a modern woman – unsure of the commitments in life but sure of her girlfriends and their place in her life to perfection. A story of four friends and how they navigate life, struck a chord with many.