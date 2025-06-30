Kareena Kapoor shares posters of debut film Refugee as she clocks in 25 years in Bollywood: 'Forever to go'

It has been 25 years since JP Dutta introduced the country to two new faces in his film Refugee. Star-kids, as they were called back then —Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor — made their big Bollywood debut with this film, and the rest, as they say, is history. On Monday, as Refugee clocked in 25 years, Kareena took to social media to mark the special moment and shared posters of the film.

Kareena marks 25 years in the film industry

On Monday, Kareena posted a series of pictures, including photoshoots and posters from 'Refugee', and wished herself on completing 25 years in cinema. Her caption read, "25 years and forever to go."

She marked the star cast of the film, including Abhishek, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher along with director JP Dutta.



Several celebrities and fans celebrated the milestone. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Amrita Arora, and many others extended their wishes. A fan commented, "Refugee will always be so special for us." Another wrote, “When I first saw you in this movie, I fell in love. You’re the best!”

Kareena and Abhishek’s grand debut

Kareena and Abhishek were paired opposite each other in Refugee, which was released in 2000. The film earned critical praise but performed averagely at the box office. Kareena’s natural charm and confident screen presence drew praise, setting the perfect platform for the actress who subsequently became a star and delivered several blockbuster films and memorable performances.



From Chameli to 'Jaane Jaan', Kareena has consistently evolved, seamlessly balancing commercial blockbusters with powerful performances, proving her star power time and again.