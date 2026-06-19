/Kareena Kapoor's Daayra: Meghna Gulzar's film to release in September; cast, BTS scenes and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back as a cop! After much anticipation, Daayra, starring South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set for release.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios and is set to release in September 2026.Inspired by true events, the gripping thriller is written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna Gulzar. The film brings Kareena and Prithviraj together on-screen for the first time.

Daayra release date: When is it releasing in theatres?

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The release date of the movie was finally announced with an intriguing teaser featuring clips of Khan, Prithviraj, and behind-the-scenes footage. The BTS clips give audiences a glimpse of what to expect and more.

Sharing the teaser of the movie, Gulzar announced that the crime thriller will hit the theatres on September 18.

#Daayra in Cinemas on 18th September 2026...(sic)." Amid the BTS sequences, the video caption reads, "Some lines are drawn. Some are crossed. A choice awaits (sic)," she wrote.

What role Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing, and what Daayara about?

With just 3 months to go before audiences step into its world, the countdown has officially begun. From what the teaser reveals, the movie is based on true events and revolves around a police investigation where a case, police interrogation, justice, and more are at stake.

The makers have chosen to mark the release date with an intriguing glance into the world and making of Daayra with raw and unseen behind-the-scenes footage.



Known for bringing emotional depth, gut-punch intensity, and nuance to stories inspired by real-world complexities, Meghna Gulzar once again crafts a gripping exploration of crime, justice and punishment. Anchored by powerful performances from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra, along with its stellar ensemble adds the much-needed gut punch and gravitas to its world.