/From Guru to Wake Up Sid: Best Bollywood monsoon anthems that perfectly capture the magic of rain

The first rain of the season and Bollywood songs share a timeless connection. For years, Hindi cinema has turned monsoons into magic with unforgettable melodies that capture romance, nostalgia, and joy. As the scent of wet earth fills the air and dark clouds roll in, these iconic tracks become the perfect soundtrack to the season.

Here are the 5 monsoon hits that perfectly define rain-soaked days:

Barso Re — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Guru)

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While some songs celebrate quiet romance, Barso Re is all about pure, joyous freedom. Aishwarya Rai captures a spirited young woman dancing her way through open landscapes as the monsoon pours down around her. Every frame feels incredibly alive, making it a timeless anthem for letting go and soaking in the moment.

Cham Cham — Shraddha Kapoor (Baaghi)

If your first instinct when it pours is to drop everything and dance, this track understands the assignment. Shraddha Kapoor brings absolute main-character energy to a rain-drenched railway station, turning a sudden downpour into a celebration. With its infectious beat and effortless choreography, Cham Cham is the ultimate modern anthem for anyone who wants to fully embrace the rain instead of hiding from it.

Bezubaan — Lauren Gottlieb (ABCD: Any Body Can Dance)

When you need high-octane energy and powerful emotions, this track hits differently. Lauren Gottlieb’s spectacular choreography in the pouring rain turns the monsoon into a backdrop for raw passion and self-expression. The combination of intense beats and powerful rain visuals makes Bezubaan an unforgettable and timeless spectacle that elevates rain dancing to an entirely new level.

Tum Se Hi — Kareena Kapoor (Jab We Met)

Few Bollywood numbers capture the warmth of a rainy evening quite like Tum Se Hi. The sequence beautifully conveys the feeling of being completely in love, with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor dancing through a classic monsoon downpour. Its soothing composition and uplifting energy make it an ideal choice for moments spent watching the rain with a warm mug in hand.

Iktara — Konkona Sen Sharma (Wake Up Sid)

Rain in Mumbai is practically synonymous with romance, and Iktara captures that magic flawlessly. Watching Aisha and Sid watch the waves at Marine Drive as the music swells is an absolute core memory for any Bollywood lover. The track gently mirrors the fluttering excitement of realising your feelings for someone special. It’s a soft, dreamy melody that turns a gloomy, overcast afternoon into the ultimate backdrop for a quiet, deeply romantic confession.