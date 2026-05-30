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Varun Dhawan seeks personality rights protection; Delhi High Court grants interim order

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 30, 2026, 17:20 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 17:20 IST
Varun Dhawan seeks personality rights protection; Delhi High Court grants interim order

Varun Dhawan seeks personality rights Photograph: (Instagram)

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Varun Dhawan has recently joined the list of celebrities seeking personality rights, preventing misuse of his identity. Before him, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and many others approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their personalities and public images.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has approached the Delhi High Court to prohibit the use of his name, image, and voice for exploitative content without his consent. The Delhi HC has proceeded to protect the actor’s personality from misuse for commercial purposes.

Varun Dhawan seeks personality rights

Reportedly, on May 29 (Friday), the Judwaa 2 actor approached the Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights. He took this legal step to safeguard his name, image, and voice from unauthorised exploitation across digital platforms. His plea was heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh.

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Delhi HC issues an interim order

As per multiple reports, the Delhi HC passed an interim order against the unauthorised use of his identity online. As per Live Law, Justice Singh directed that any unauthorised material associated with the actor, including deepfake videos, explicit content, and commercial merchandise, must be taken down from every social media and digital site.

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The actor's suit, filed through senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, stated the number of links allegedly carrying infringing content related to the actor.

What is an interim order?

An interim order is a temporary order issued by a court while a lawsuit or legal proceeding is ongoing. Its primary purpose is to maintain the status quo, protect the rights of the parties involved, and prevent irreparable harm until a final judgment or decision is made.

Other actors have filed similar lawsuits

Varun Dhawan is not the first actor to appeal for the protection of personality rights; there are several Bollywood stars who have sought a similar plea from the government.

Last year in September, Aishwarya Rai approached the Delhi High Court to protect her personality and publicity rights. Salman Khan, Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan, Jr NTR, Amitabh Bachchan, and other notable stars have also filed similar legal suits.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming romantic comedy film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father, David Dhawan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5. Alongside Dhawan, it also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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