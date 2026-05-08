/Shashi Tharoor moves HC over personality rights: Other Indian celebrities who’ve joined the trend | In Pics

Even journalists have their personas protected against unauthorised misuse. Misleading content using DD News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary’s name, image and voice was ordered to be removed from social media platforms by the Delhi HC. Journalist Rajat Sharma and his channel, IndiaTV, secured an interim injunction protecting publicity rights and trademarks. The ruling also prevented the use of marks similar to “Aap Ki Adalat”, such as “Baap Ki Adalat".