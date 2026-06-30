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Sadiya Siddiqui breaks silence on working with Aishwarya Rai after split from Salman Khan: 'I don't think she...'

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 14:12 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 14:12 IST
Sadiya Siddiqui breaks silence on working with Aishwarya Rai after split from Salman Khan: 'I don't think she...'

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's co-star Sadiya Siddiqui recently opened up about the time when the actress broke up with Salman Khan after dating him for three years. Read on to know more. 

It has been over two decades since the breakup of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and now actor Sadiya Siddiqui has shared what she saw while working with Aishwarya during the filming of Shabd (2005). Though the two did not share scenes together, Sadiya revealed that Aishwarya did not let the personal matter affect her work.

Sadiya Siddiqui on Aishwarya Rai's breakup phase

During her appearance on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Sadiya clarified that "Actually, I didn't have a single scene with Aishwarya, so I never got close enough to know what she was going through. I don't know her personally at all."

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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