/Sadiya Siddiqui breaks silence on working with Aishwarya Rai after split from Salman Khan: 'I don't think she...'

It has been over two decades since the breakup of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and now actor Sadiya Siddiqui has shared what she saw while working with Aishwarya during the filming of Shabd (2005). Though the two did not share scenes together, Sadiya revealed that Aishwarya did not let the personal matter affect her work.
Sadiya Siddiqui on Aishwarya Rai's breakup phase
During her appearance on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Sadiya clarified that "Actually, I didn't have a single scene with Aishwarya, so I never got close enough to know what she was going through. I don't know her personally at all."