/Kangana Ranaut shows support to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amid criticism over Cannes looks: 'She is not here to please you'

Amid the harsh comments regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 looks, Kangana Ranaut has spoken in support of the Guru actress on social media. The 52-year-old star has been a regular at the film festival for over two decades, and she once again drew attention with a series of elaborate red carpet looks this year.

While many praised her fashion choices, some social media users criticised her appearance and compared her looks with those of other celebrities attending the Cannes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kangana Ranaut shows support

Reacting to the trolling, Kangana took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!!"

The actor also hit back at critics questioning Aishwarya’s appearance. "Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious," she added. "If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks."

Kangana Ranaut shows support to Aishwarya Rai Photograph: (Instagram)

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares brutal advice for young actors

Why is internet trolling Aishwarya?

The online chatter surrounding Aishwarya’s Cannes looks intensified after several users compared her red carpet appearances with those of Alia Bhatt, who also attended the festival this year.

While some social media users praised Alia’s fashion choices, many others defended Aishwarya for her role in representing India on a global stage.

Aishwarya turned heads at Cannes 2026

This year marked Aishwarya’s 24th appearance at the film festival. For one of her red carpet outings, the actor wore a custom royal blue ensemble designed by Amit Aggarwal, paired with statement jewellery and a dramatic drape.

She later appeared in a pastel pink outfit with floral detailing and cape sleeves, and on the closing ceremony, she chose a white pantsuit styled with a feather wrap.

Kangana Ranaut's work front