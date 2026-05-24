/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares brutal advice for young actors: 'There’s no fun...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made multiple striking appearances at Cannes 2026, and became a hot topic of conversation on social media. Apart from her red carpet glamour, the Guru actor also grabbed attention for her brutal advice to young actors on how to find their way in the entertainment industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses gratitude

During an interaction with Brut India, Aishwarya spoke about how every artist must carve their own path. "I’m grateful for the love and support. Thank you so much for the appreciation, but I truly feel your journey in the artistic world, or any world you choose, is individual. And your experiences are what will enrich you and help you discover what choices you can make. Because different strokes for different folks. So, you don’t know what’s going to work for you, what’s right or wrong."

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Aishwarya's meaningful advice

The actor also admitted that she still sees herself as someone learning every day despite spending decades in the cinema, and further encouraged aspiring performers to remain authentic. "All I’d like to say is go out there, discover your passion, and be true to your choices. You have to be your best friend because you have to stand by yourself. What goes on around you isn’t something you can predict or you should be looking at manufacturing in the current world scenario, where so much that gets done is manufactured," she said. "There’s no fun, magic, and discovering of what all one can do in the journey of exploring. You have to be alive and experience life, and then bring that to your art. So, be true to who you are. Be brutally honest to yourself."

Aishwarya's looks at Cannes 2026