Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight once again at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her striking final appearance in a white couture pantsuit. While fans are still not over her glamorous previous appearances at the event, the actor gave the internet another surprise.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest look

At the closing ceremony of Cannes 2026, she presented yet another headline-making moment by blending old-Hollywood drama with contemporary tailoring. For her final appearance this year, she chose an all-white creation by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The sharply tailored pantsuit saw intricate embellishments on the lapels, lace accents across the trousers, and a flowing, feathered stole.

Apart from her outfit, the internet also loved her elegant and restrained style. Aishwarya opted for soft glam makeup with nude lips, kohl-lined eyes and loose voluminous waves.

Her look was styled by Mohit Rai, and fans can't stop praising the "gorgeous queen."

Other looks of Aishwarya at Cannes 2026

Earlier during the festival, she turned heads in a sculptural sapphire-blue gown by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal. The figure-hugging outfit featured a mermaid silhouette along with a sweeping organza dupatta, paired with statement diamond and sapphire jewellery.



Additionally, her Cannes 2026 appearances also drew attention because of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who accompanied her to multiple events this year. The mother-daughter duo attended the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth gala together, where Aishwarya wore a blush pink couture gown while Aaradhya appeared in a ruby-red ensemble with a matching cape.

Though the actor's daughter has accompanied her to Cannes before, this is said to be one of her most prominent appearances at an official festival event.

Fans' reactions to Aishwarya's red carpet look