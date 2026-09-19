/Vibe box office collection Day 1: Here’s how much Kunal Kemmu’s directorial earned

Kunal Kemmu returns with his second directorial feature, Vibe, which hit theatres on September 18 (Friday). Bringing a fresh story to the big screen, the film features an ensemble cast, including Preity Zinta and Sparsh Srivastava. The film received mixed reviews upon release, and all eyes are now on its box office performance. Here’s how much Kemmu’s film earned on its opening day.

Vibe box office collection day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Vibe collected a net of Rs 1.50 crore at the domestic box office. Released across 3,194 shows, Kemmu's film recorded an overall occupancy of 14%. The morning shows opened to 6% occupancy, while the figure rose to 22.31% by night.

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Among the state-wise figures, Delhi-NCR led the film’s occupancy at 13% across 440 shows. It was followed by Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad, which recorded 11% occupancy each. Mumbai also registered 11% occupancy across 328 shows.

Vibe vs Daayra

Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra was also released on the same day as Vibe. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra recorded a slightly lower box office collection than Kemmu’s directorial film, earning Rs 90 lakh on its opening day. Vibe recorded higher numbers on day 1.

WION's review of Vibe

WION's Snigdha Sweta Behera reviewed the film and wrote, "Vibe is definitely an easy-going Bollywood entertainer that combines friendship, action and comedy rather than taking the spy genre too seriously. Its biggest strength is the unusual pairing of ordinary men with a mission far beyond their abilities, while Kunal Kemmu's comic sensibility gives the film its distinct flavour."

About Vibe

Vibe is an action-comedy film released on September 18, 2026. It was directed, written, and headlined by Kunal Kemmu. The film follows two childhood best friends: Hardik (Kemmu), a goofy slacker recently out of rehab, and Bhagirath, aka Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), a dedicated IT software developer.