Brooke Shields’ memoir has been quite a noise – from Tom Cruise’ apology for his statements about her to her sex life. As the title of the book suggests, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, the actress and model has all out on this one as she addresses aging, sex, marriages and controversies.

In one excerpt, she opens up about a painful miscarriage that was a result of a surgery that she didn't consent to. She also spoke about her sex life with her husband, Chris Henchy, as she nears 60.

The book was out on January 14, and has been a work in progress since she started working on her haircare brand Commence. Talking about it at an event to celebrate its launch, Brooke said, "So the book became an exploration of talking to women over 40, looking at marketing, the beauty industry, how we're treated and perceived by advertisers — not just entertainment, but in everyday life. I was shocked by the little representation we have.”

Tom Cruise’s apology

The memoir Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old addresses Tom Cruise’s controversial statement, the one he made at a Today appearance in 2005 when he openly discussed her use of antidepressants while dealing with postpartum depression. At the time, he said she was being "irresponsible" because these medications won't "cure anything."

Days later, Brooke Shields published an op-ed in The New York Times called "War of Words”. In the book, she mentioned the episode and wrote, "I should point out that my publicist at the time told me not to dignify his comments with a response. I was sticking up for myself, and for women who were suffering, against irrational and dangerous comments from an unschooled actor who was speaking way out of his depth." She added that she "fired that publicist."

Later, Tom Cruise apologised to Brooke. She wrote, “He came to my house and said he was sorry. It wasn’t the world’s best apology, but it’s what he was capable of."

Brooke Shields and her married life

Brooke Shields is married to Chris Henchy and has two daughters with him, Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, She was first married to tennis star Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. She revealed in her book that she's "glad" that the two of them never had kids during their short union.

"I’m glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster," she wrote in her memoir. "When we got divorced he made that very clear. 'Be thankful we didn’t have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you.' Well, thank you for that tidbit, I thought."