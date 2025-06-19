/Blake Lively fails to block Justin Baldoni from accessing Taylor Swift texts

A judge has denied Blake Lively's motion for a protective order to prevent her text messages with Taylor Swift regarding It Ends With Us from being accessed by Justin Baldoni's legal team. Although Swift was previously subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle, the subpoena was later withdrawn.

Lively accused Baldoni of misconduct on set

The legal conflict began when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, alleging “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behaviour on the set of It Ends With Us, as well as accusing him of launching a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has denied the claims and responded in January by filing a countersuit for defamation and extortion against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively's camp speaks out about Swift’s involvement

According to People, a source close to Lively commented on the court's decision: “The Court’s protective order ruling rests on the Wayfarer Parties’ admission that they received nothing from Taylor Swift, which is exactly the opposite of what their 'insider' claimed two weeks ago.”

They added “Baldoni’s desire to drag Taylor Swift into this has been constant dating back to August 2024, when the crisis PR firm led by Melissa Nathan included her in their 'Scenario Planning' document (Lively Amended Complaint, Exhibit D), referred to her as a bully, and called for a strategy to influence the ‘TS fanbase.’”

They concluded by saying, “We will continue to call out Baldoni’s relentless efforts to exploit Ms Swift’s popularity, which from day one has been nothing more than a distraction from the serious sexual harassment and retaliation accusations he and the Wayfarer parties are facing.”

Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit dismissed

The judge’s decision to deny the protective order follows closely on the heels of another major ruling, dismissing Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times.