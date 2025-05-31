/New bestie in town? Taylor Swift's 'gala' time with Dakota Johnson in New York City after former's fallout with Blake Lively

After Taylor Swift's alleged fallout with Blake Lively, it seems like Blank Space hitmaker has found a new bestie. The singer and actress Dakota Johnson were recently spotted outside a restaurant in New York City.

Taylor Swift's new 'bestie' Dakota Johnson

Several pictures on social media went viral in which Taylor Swift was spotted with Dakota Johnson for dinner at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City. The duo were accompanied by their brother Swift's brother Austin and Johnson's brother Jesse.

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a black floral print dress and red hot dress, while Dakota exuded swag and elegance in an all-black look. Even netizens acknowledged their friendship and noted how Swift looked.

Taylor Swift's feud with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has distanced herself from her longtime friendship with Blake Lively due to complications stemming from Blake's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Not only Blake, but Taylor seemed to have distanced herself from the actress' husband Ryan Reynolds as well. Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce also seems to be stepping back from the actor couple with Travis recently unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

For the unversed, this all stemmed from the matter where Blake has sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment in December 2024. The two had starred in It Ends With Us. In his countersuit, Justin claimed that Blake had attempted to leverage her connection to Taylor to gain creative control over the production.

But, that's not it. Recent reports are going around that the Gossip Girl star had threatened to lead private text messages from Swift unless she agreed to publicly back her in the ongoing feud.

