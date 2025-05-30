/She's All That Reunion! Co-stars Freddie Prince Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook to collaborate for a rom-com

Buckle up She's All That fans! Co-stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prince Jr who had shared screen space in the 1999 teen romantic comedy movie are all set to reunite for an upcoming film.

Freddie Prince Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook's upcoming film

The duo will be collaborating together after quite some time for a rom-com titled The Christmas Affair. In the film, the couple will be playing the role of Natalie and Gabe, two superstar sportscasters who form an unlikely alliance after their spouses are caught cheating in the run-up to Christmas.

As holiday chaos and media attention mount, they begin to fall for each other.

Apart from featuring in the film, the duo will also executive produce the film alongside Jennifer Gibgot, co-producer of She's All That.

For the unversed, She's All That is helmed by Robert Iscove and also features Paul Walker and Matthew Lillard among others. It is a modern tale of George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion and George Cukor's 1964 movie My Fair Lady. It was one of the most popular teen movies and fared well at the box office.

All about Freddie Prince Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook

Freddie Prince Jr is best known for his roles in Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby Doo, Head Over Heels, Shooting Gallery, Delgo, and Summer Catch among others. He has also been part of several television shows including Friends, Frasier, Bones, Witches of East End, Robot Chicken, and Happy Valley among others.

While Rachael Leigh Cook gained recognition after she played the role of Becky Thatcher in Tom and Huck. She has also played the role of Laura King in the 2011 movie Vampire.