/Child's Play star Ed Gale's death: Harrowing details emerge after police probe

Actor Ed Gale, best known for the portrayal of the doll Chucky in the horror flick Child's Play has passed away at the age of 61. His family confirmed the news by issuing a statement. However, amid his death probe, shocking details have been dug by police.

Inquiry about late actor Ed Gale

As per several reports, Los Angeles authorities have launched an inquiry into the claims against the actor. He had claimed to engage in sexually explicit conversations with someone, who is believed to be a teenage bot, and had even attempted to arrange a meeting with him.

Reportedly, the police had confiscated electronic devices but did not take him into custody because of his health. The actor had pleaded no contest to the offense in March 2024. He was on probation, had to register as a sex offender, and was taking classes at a sexual offending behavior recovery program.

Ed Gale's cause of death has not been revealed yet. He passed away in a Los Angeles hospice facility on May 27 and the final arrangements are pending.

All about Ed Gale

Ed Gale aka Edward Gale was an American actor and stunt performer who has appeared in films and television. He gained recognition after his role as Chucky in Child's Play, Child's Play 2, and Bride of Chucky.

He made his debut in Howard the Duck in 1986 and played the titular role. His other notable works in the film are Chopper Chicks in Zombietown, O Brother, Where Art Thou? The Polar Express, Speed Dating, Santa Preys for X-mas, and 365 Days among others. He had also featured in several TV shows including Friday the 13th: The Series, Land of the Lost, Lifepod, Baywatch, Weird Science, Pig Sty, Townies, Family Matters and Grounded for Life among others.