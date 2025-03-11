Chip of the old block, they say. On the new episode of American Idol on March 10, celebrity judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Evans, and Lionel Richie were impressed by a 21-year-old contestant Baylee Littrell. The judges were already impressed by his singing when Baylee sprang a surprise and revealed that he was the son of Brian Littrell, best known as a member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys.



Baylee took the stage with an original song and impressed the three judges. Carrie was seen asking Baylee why he looks familiar, to which the young singer revealed that he was Brian's son.

Baylee and Brian Littrell's duet

Soon, the judges urged Baylee to call his celebrity dad inside for an impromptu duet, and the popular singer did oblige. Brian joined his son on stage for an impromptu duet of the same song, and the heartwarming performance was met with cheers from the judges.



While the judges clarified that only Baylee’s solo performance was being considered for the competition, they were still thoroughly impressed. Lionel Richie expressed his excitement, saying he was “very happy” for Baylee, while Carrie Underwood confidently predicted that he could go "very far" in the competition.

Baylee was given the Ticket to Hollywood, which would qualify him for the next round of the competition.

Proud dad Brian was visibly emotional as he beamed with pride. "I’ve always told everybody that he’s ten times more talented than I ever was," he later shared. He admitted that he felt like crying as the judges delivered the news.

The episode soon went viral on social media as fans reacted excitedly. While many praised Baylee's voice and claimed they would now watch American Idol for him, some debated whether his famous last name gave him an unfair advantage.



While Baylee's journey in American Idol is something we will have to wait and watch, it can be safely said that the young singer is talented and seems to have a bright future in music ahead.

