So much love! Lady Gaga shined bright in black onesie top with sheer black tights as she walked hand in hand with her fiance Michael Polansky after doing a double duty at the recently aired episode of Saturday Night Live. Lady Gaga and Michael looked happy together as they walked towards a venue where SNL afterparty was happening.

Advertisment

Lady Gaga appeared on the March 8 episode of Saturday Night Live as the host and musical guest where she infamously took a dig at her last feature film Joker.

'Sometimes people don't like some things', says Lady Gaga on Joker 2 bad reviews

Advertisment

For the afterparty, Gaga’s bodysuit onesie with matching wide-brimmed hat and platform heels exuded grace and class. Michael Polansky didn’t pose for the cameras as he kept eyes to the ground while escorting Gaga safely to the party venue. Michael wore a black jacket, jeans and sneakers and looked great in casual outfit.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Advertisment

The two have been going strong for a while now. They were first photographed kissing at a 2020 New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. They later went public with their relationship after spending a PDA-packed weekend together in Miami for the Super Bowl that year.

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone to headline Coachella 2025

Gaga sparked engagement rumours in April 2024, when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring. She confirmed that she was engaged a couple of months later and addressed Michael as her fiance at the Paris Olympics.

lady gaga for SNL afterparty. pic.twitter.com/YVFn4idAT1 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) March 9, 2025

Lady Gaga was very clear about what she wants from this relationship. In an interview with Good Morning America earlier, she said that she asked Michael a direct question on their first date because that would decide if they could be together.

“I wanted marriage and kids more than anything. Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date, and before we even sat down, I said, ‘Do you want marriage and kids?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And I said, ‘Okay, great, do you want some champagne?’ And he said, ‘Sure.’ “