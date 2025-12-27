/Happy New Year 2026: Best holiday destinations in India to visit on January 1

The countdown to 2026 has begun. Udaipur to Rann of Kutch, let's take a look at the five best places to visit in the New Year for an amazing experience.
2025 is coming to an end, and what can be a better way to celebrate the New Year than going on a trip with family? Whether you are a beach person or a mountain lover, India has several tourist destinations that are ideal for everyone. From royal palaces in Rajasthan to high-energy parties in Goa, here are the five best places in the country to welcome the first day of the year.
If you are a fan of a non-stop festival of music and energy, no other place can be better than Goa for New Year celebrations. From large-scale electronic music bash in Anjuna and Vagator to chic beach clubs in Morjim and Ashwem, this place has everything a party lover needs. During the year-end, it is better to have an early booking.
For people who want to spend New Year's Eve with snow, bonfires, and mountains, Head to Himachal Pradesh. It features winter sports and cafe culture, along with the Parvati River. You can spend your time skiing, snowboarding, or taking scenic drives. Several spots in the region also provide live music and bonfire celebrations on New Year's Eve.
Pondicherry is known for a sophisticated yet relaxed New Year experience. People visit the French Quarter (White Town), which is beautifully lit, and the Promenade Beach that features fireworks. Street celebrations and rooftop dinners to meditation at Auroville or the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, this place is ideal for a quieter celebration.
Rajasthan is the ideal place to give a royal welcome to the New Year. Cities like Udaipur and Jaipur are lit up with elegant gala dinners in heritage hotels, and you can also witness cultural performances and fireworks on New Year's Eve. Winter is the perfect time for sightseeing and lavish celebrations.
A unique place to celebrate the New Year with a surreal setting. During the Rann Utsav in Gujarat, tourists can spend their time in luxury tents amid endless white salt flats. They provide great folk music, cultural performances, and stargazing for a perfect holiday. It is a must-visit with family.