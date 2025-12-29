/Peddi: Boman Irani joins Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Actor Boman Irani, who is known for films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Don - The Chase Begins Again, and Jolly LLB, has joined the cast of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi.

BTS scenes from Peddi

The makers shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, capturing Irani alongside director Buchi Babu Sana and cinematographer R. Rathnavelu.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"An absolute honor working with this legend and true cinema lover, @boman_irani sir! A perfect choice for Buchi Babu's script #peddi," reads the caption along with the picture.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan's most intense roles to date. Ever since its announcement, the film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman's musical involvement.

In November, the makers unveiled the first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri'. With AR Rahman's magical music combined with Ram Charan's effortless moves, the song has already struck a chord with fans, with many hailing the melodious track. Also, the stunning visuals accentuate the song even more, offering a glimpse of what Peddi has to offer.



Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."



The film features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma.



Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.