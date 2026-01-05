/Pralay: Kalyani Priyadarshan finalised opposite Ranveer Singh for Jai Mehta’s zombie thriller? Details inside

After the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is all set to feature in a zombie thriller, Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. Reportedly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra, has been finalised as the female lead in this highly ambitious project.

Ranveer Singh to headline Pralay

Reports suggest that Singh is gearing up to headline a genre that is still left to be explored in mainstream Hindi cinema, as Bollywood fans have seen zombie narratives only once before with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s comedy film Go Goa Gone (2013). Reportedly, Pralay is expected to be darker and grittier. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Ranveer Singh, fresh off Dhurandhar's success

This project comes after the success of Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar that continues to run at the box office. The film has marked its place among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, and the next installment of the two-part film is set to release on March 19, 2026.

About Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan is also enjoying the success of her film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, backed by Dulquer Salmaan. It was a box-office hit in Malayalam cinema and is envisioned as a five-chapter franchise. Reportedly, Priyadarshan features in all installments of Lokah. Pralay is expected to mark her debut in Bollywood.

Was Alia Bhatt the first choice for Pralay?

As per reports, Alia Bhatt was speculated to reunite with Singh in Pralay after collaborating in Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). However, it is claimed that due to her busy schedule with Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, the idea was dropped.

About Pralay

Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film marks Jai's debut on the big screen after successfully co-directing Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere. Pralay is reportedly co-produced by Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment.