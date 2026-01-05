/Universal Music Group acquires 30% stake in Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment; details inside

Universal Music India (UMI) has joined hands with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, acquiring a 30% stake in the production banner.



As per the agreement, which values Excel at Rs 2,400 crores, UMI will become a significant minority shareholder in Excel with a 30% equity stake. The deal will provide the foundation for a new strategic partnership between UMI and Excel to accelerate Excel's growth and further enhance UMI's position in the important Indian market, read a press note.

Press conference attended by Maharashtra CM

The partnership was revealed on Monday morning at a press conference attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



Under the terms of the agreement, UMG will gain global distribution rights for all future original soundtracks created for projects owned or controlled by Excel. “The alliance also includes the launch of a dedicated Excel music label, to be globally distributed by UMG.”

UMG to become Excel's exclusive music publishing partner

Universal Music Publishing Group will also become Excel's exclusive music publishing partner, creating opportunities for existing UMG and UMI artists and repertoire to be included in Excel's future productions.





Devraj Sanyal--Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia and SVP of Strategy, Africa, Middle East, and Asia - will serve on Excel Entertainment's Board of Directors as part of the agreement.



Excel founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will continue to shape creative direction and content decisions.



Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, founders of Excel Entertainment, said, "India's entertainment landscape continues to grow from strength to strength, and this is the perfect moment to build meaningful global collaborations. We're excited to partner with UMG in what we believe will be a truly creative and transformative alliance--one that unlocks fresh opportunities for artists and repertoire across music, film, and emerging formats. Together, we aim to take culturally rooted stories to the world."



Vishal Ramchandani, CEO, Excel Entertainment, said, "This partnership with UMG marks a pivotal step in our journey to broaden creative opportunities and tell Indian stories with a global lens. With a shared vision for innovation and excellence, we aim to transform Excel into a creative global studio--one that brings clutter-breaking, original content to audiences across platforms and geographies."

