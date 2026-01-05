/'Thank you for all the ridiculous things you do every day': Jimmy Kimmel and Ethan Hawke call out Trump on Venezuela bombing

Awards season has officially begun in Hollywood with the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala and the Critics Choice Awards. However, the mood is a bit sombre due to recent global events involving US strikes on Venezuela on Saturday, right at the beginning of the new year.

The bombing was criticised by a few stars at these award ceremonies, highlighting that many are not in favour of Trump’s recent move.

Actor Ethan Hawke, who was honoured with a Career Achievement Award during the awards festivities in Palm Springs, briefly addressed the escalating situation tied to the US military strikes on Venezuela.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Hawke spoke to Variety and said, “I was already upset about the Kennedy Center Honor, and now we’re bombing… Power corrupts. It’s a common theme of mankind. Nothing that’s happening to us, to Americans, to civilians isn’t anything that hasn’t happened to humanity.”

“History is littered with despots and selfish people and greedy people and they make the rules for the kind people. I keep wanting to say what a strange time we’re living in, but… every time period is strange,” said Hawke.

Kimmel on Trump at Critics Choice Awards

The bombings in Venezuela also became a basis for political humour at the Critics Choice awards on Sunday night.

Accepting the award for Best Talk Show, Jimmy Kimmel aimed at President Donald Trump, crediting him for the “ridiculous things” he does every day.

"Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of youaimed who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward us and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country," Kimmel said, adding, "Your actions were important, and we appreciate them.”

"And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight," Kimmel added.

"So thank you, Mr President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't get wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them. Thank you, everyone,"

Leonardo DiCaprio misses Palm Springs Awards gala

Leonardo DiCaprio was scheduled to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in One Battle After Another at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. However, the actor could not attend the event due to the US strikes. Travel disruptions and restricted airspace following the bombing prevented the actor from leaving St Barts, where he had been vacationing.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for the Palm Springs International Film Festival cited “unexpected travel disruptions” as the reason for DiCaprio’s absence, while confirming that the honor would still be presented.