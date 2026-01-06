/Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Tara Sharma shares a selfie from set as OGs Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass and Kiran Juneja reunite

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is happening! Actress Tara Sharma shared a photo with the OG squad on Instagram as they began shooting for the sequel to the slice-of-life comedy that was released in 2006. Two decades later, the cast of the film has commenced shooting for its part 2. Tara’s selfie featured co-stars Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Kiran Juneja.

As she shared the selfie, the actress admitted she was feeling nostalgic and adventurous on the first day of the shoot for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

Tara penned a nostalgic note, celebrating a new journey with some old co-passengers. Tara wrote, “And it begins (red heart emoji) #khoslakaghosla 2…shooting with many from our KKG 1 fam and some new. Nostalgia and new adventures. Great to reunite with many, missing those not here and looking forward to the acting and the rest joining and us all hopefully creating another film you all love, safely, smoothly and successfully, touch wood. (sic)"

She revealed that her first day of the shoot turned out to be extremely fun. Tara went on to write, “Not revealing anything but my first day on this set so a Woh Yah Hooo post with some from the OG squad seemed right! Will post more as and when able to and nearer release! Have a super day all."

About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

The film is a sequel to Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 hit. In the sequel, apart from the original cast, Ravi Kishan also joins in as a key character.

Earlier, Kher uploaded a video on social media, expressing his excitement to work with him.“A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har MAHADEV! #Actor #KKG2.", Kher captioned the post.

About Khosla Ka Ghosla

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla was a delightful comedy that connected with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackled societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps. Besides Kher, the film starred Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in pivotal roles.