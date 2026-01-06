/Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 42nd birthday with Senorita teaser featuring J Balvin | Watch

On his 42nd birthday, Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans with the teaser of his upcoming international track Senorita. In the song, the Punjabi singer is collaborating with Colombian music icon J Balvin and has already sent fans to frenzy.

Senorita teaser

Taking to Instagram on January 6, 2026, Dosanjh offered a glimpse of the music video through the teaser. "Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin 🇮🇳 X 🇨🇴 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas," he wrote alongside the clip.

Fans' reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded social media with love for the song, and many called it "collab of the year."

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday ji! You are blessing us on your birthday - love it my fav song on the album! Can’t wait for this." Another said, "NO FREAKIN WAY!!!!!!! Wooooowoooooo diljit!!!!!! THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES DILJIIIIITTTTT." "Birthday apka @diljitdosanjh paaji And Surprise FANS klie," read the third comment.

A combination of Punjabi beats and Latin rhythms

The teaser hints at the fusion of Punjabi and Latin presented along with slick visuals and a celebratory vibe. While much of the song is yet to be revealed, fans are assured that it will be a global party anthem.

About J Balvin

J Balvin is one of the most popular Latin musicians, and the Colombian singer has won multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin Grammys. The global charts topper has also headlined several festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Lollapalooza.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the upcoming film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films and is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2026.