/The Raja Saab X review: Prabhas' horror-comedy fails to impress, Netizens call it an 'absolute disaster'

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 13:04 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 13:05 IST
Prabhas- Sanjay Dutt in The Raja Saab Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in cinemas today, and netizens have already given their verdict of the film on social media. 

Prabhas' much-hyped movie The Raja Saab was released in cinemas on January 9. The actor made its return to the big screens after two years with Maruthi's directorial. The cinephiles didn't take much time putting their views about the film on social media. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan (Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

Verdict of netizens about The Raja Saab

Netizens took to X, and many are divided over the plotline of the film and Prabhas' selection of scripts. One user wrote, "The Raja Saab – A fresh experience blending horror, comedy and mass. Prabhas's look, timing and screen presence. Malavika and Nidhi shine in their respective roles. Director Maruthi delivers his trademark entertainment. #TheRajaSaab = complete family entertainer."

Another user wrote, " Verdict: Ultra disaster. Unbearable from start to finish. The film feels like a confused mess with no soul, no logic and no excitement. The story is paper-thin, poorly written and stretched painfully just to fill runtime."

"Rajaa Saab is a good watch .. the set up is different to regular films .. except lags in few places , I liked the movie thoroughly .. Energetic #Prabhas is all you need on the screen. Go watch it. Also people do complaint that we need new genres and when a star hero does , every intellectual says it doesn’t have mass and BS. Do encourage different films when heroes did so they can explore more genres. @DirectorMaruthi chose a very good concept and he was almost there to justify 100 percent. He should be credited to show darling in a full energetic avatar which fans miss", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "The Raja Saab: Prabhas's Epic Fail. This horror-comedy is a total disaster—wooden acting, lame jokes, crappy CGI, and a plot full of holes. Prabhas looks bored AF, action sucks, music tortures ears. Skip this mess! 0/10. #TheRajaSaab #WorstMovieEver."

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab tells the story of a young heir, who embraces both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power, establishing unprecedented rules during his reign as Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, among others. The film's music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film was released worldwide, coinciding with Sankranthi.

Initially, the film was set to release on April 10, 2025, and then it was later postponed for a December 5, 2025, release. However, it was postponed again due to pending post-production work, as per reports. The digital streaming rights for all languages were acquired by JioHotstar.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas.

