/Farah Khan turns 61: Main Hoon Na to Happy New Year- Look back at her iconic directorials

Farah Khan is a renowned director, choreographer, dancer, writer, producer and actress who predominantly works in Bollywood. Farah Khan has worked in Tamil cinema and international projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Marigold: An Adventure in India and the Chinese film Perhaps Love, among others. Apart from her filmmaking career, Farah Khan has also choreographed for several films, which has even got her the National Film Award for Best Choreography. On the occasion of her 61st birthday, let's take a look at the movies she has directed.

Movies helmed by Farah Khan

Main Hoon Na

The film, infused with romance and action, tells the story of Major Ram, who is given orders to go undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier. He even has to fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his family. Released in 2014, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan and Boman Irani, among others. This film also marked the debut of Farah Khan as a director.

It became one of the highest-grossing films of 2004. At the 50th Filmfare Awards, Main Hoon Na received 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Farah), Best Actor (Shah Rukh), Best Supporting Actress (Rao), Best Supporting Actor (Zayed) and Best Villain (Shetty), winning Best Music Director (Anu Malik).

Om Shanti Om

The musical romance film follows the story of Om, a junior film artist, who is smitten by Shantipriya, a renowned actress, but is killed while trying to save her from a fire accident. Thirty years later, he is reborn and sets out to avenge her death. Released in 2007, it marked the debut of Deepika Padukone.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The film and the soundtrack were critical and commercial successes and also became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Om Shanti Om received a leading 13 nominations at the 53rd Filmfare Awards, winning for Best Female Debut (Padukone) and Best Special Effects.

Tees Maar Khan

The heist-comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. It follows the story of a con artist, who decides to rob a train carrying precious treasure by pretending to be a famous movie producer and enlisting the help of a village in his heist. Released in 2010, the film had received negative reviews upon release. However, it later achieved cult status as a classic parody film.

Happy New Year

Released in 2014, Happy New Year follows the story of Charlie, who assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition in order to pull off a heist at a hotel in Dubai. They enlist the help of a bar dancer. How they managed to do the heist forms the main crux of the story. It stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.