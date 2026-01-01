/Ikkis movie review: Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's film delivers a thoughtful antidote to Dhurandhar

Ikkis is not your typical Sriram Raghavan film, yet you can still find the master storyteller’s signature style throughout the film. Raghavan, who is known for his mystery thrillers and neo-noir films, moves out of genre to make a war drama based on a real-life incident. The result is a beautiful film that not only highlights the valour of Second Lieutenant Arun Kehtarpal during a crucial operation at the fag end of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, but also goes beyond the conversation of war and talks of humanity. The film, starring Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda, revisits a time when hatred was a common emotion between Indian and Pakistan but Raghavan, in his own way, talks about the futility of war and highlights the human side of soldiers on both sides of the border.

While the theme is pertinent in today’s time and Raghavan’s story is an important one, Ikkis is also special because it is Dharmendra’s last film. The legendary actor, who passed away in November 2025, delivers a restrained performance as a father grieving his young son’s death in the film. The star’s performance leaves a heavy lump in the throat.

Plot of Ikkis

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Set in two different years, one in 1971, as India goes to war with Pakistan, and the other in 2001, two years after the Kargil war, the film beautifully connects the characters and two plots into one single story. Second LieutenantArun Khetarpal gets the news that his course at NDA is being cut short as India is at war with Pakistan. Arun, as part of the Poona Horse regiment, was first trained to man the tank and then was later part of the troop that fought at the Battle of Basantar.

Arun was martyred and received the Paramveer Chakra posthumously. 30 years after the 1971 war, his father, retired Birgadier ML Khetarpal (Dharmendra) visits Pakistan for his college reunion in Lahore and is hosted by one Brigadier Nisaar (Jaideep Ahlawat) at his home during his stay. The retired Brigadier was part of the Pakistan army during the 1971 war and was linked to Arun, a fact that ML Khetarpal is not aware of initially.

A former Army officer himself, the senior Khetarpal is aware of the futility of war. A victim of partition, he travels back to his home and college in Pakistan, to relive his childhood years once again, unaware that Nisaar wants to confess to him something related to his martyred son.

The film keeps moving between the two stories. One that highlights Arun’s days at NDA, him being the righteous young boy who wants to become a brave Army officer just like his father. The days in training show Arun meeting and falling in love with Kiran(debutant Simar Bhatia), who pushes him to do better.

The other story focuses on ML Khetarpal’s visit to Pakistan, first to Lahore and then to Sargodha, his ancestral home, in 2001, when India and Pakistan, fresh out of the Kargil war, were sceptical of each other even as they were trying to rebuild their bond as two neighbouring states. The film also focuses on the beautiful bond that General Nisaar and ML Khetarpal form over the course of a few days.

The futility of war is highlighted in Ikkis

The beauty of Ikkis lies in its poignant moments. The time when ML Khetarpal visits his ancestral home and is warmly hosted by the new occupants of the house. The moments when Arun and Kiran spend together while dating. Arun’s eagerness to prove his worth and be accepted into the army. The moments that Nisar and ML spend in Pakistan- all these add up for a beautiful, insightful story that Ikkis is.

Antidote to Dhurandhar

Ikkis comes at a time when the nation, fueled by Dhurandhar's success, is high on emotions of patriotism and hyper masculinity. Ikkis serves as an antidote to all the gore and violence that Dhurandhar propagates.

It is unfair to compare Raghavan to the director Aditya Dhar. Raghavan is a seasoned filmmaker, known for his gripping, detailed mystery thrillers. Dhar, on the other hand, is relatively new, with just one film in his kitty before Dhurandhar. But both Ikkis and Dhurandhar are similar in theme of patriotism. Both films have Indians fighting against Pakistan. Yet, Ikkis is far superior in its messaging.

Ikkis goes beyond war

Ikkis goes beyond war and enmity and taps into the emotions of those who suffer post-war. An injured soldier, a grieving father of a martyr, a brave officer who has witnessed gore and death too closely- the aftermath of war is far more grievous and tragic on both sides of the border- and Raghavan’s film highlights these emotions well.

At one point, Dharmendra tells Ahlawat that it is upon us to stop the war and the hatred across the two nations. And it comes from a man who has lost his young son at the age of 21 to war, killed defending his country. It comes from a man who has had to move out of his home and rebuild a life in a different city from scratch. Hatred should come easily to him, yet he chooses peace.



Performances

The film boasts of earnest performances from its actors. Debutant Agastya Nanda plays his part with honesty and brings in the right amount of enthusiasm that's needed for the character. Jaideep Ahlawat plays a kind Pakistani officer who is righteous and wants to make amends. There are Sikander Kher, Vivaan Shah and Rahul Dev who deliver their parts well. Simar Bhatia holds promise.

The film, however, belongs to Dharmendra, who delivers a restrained, emotional performance of a man who has seen too much in life and yet has not given up being hopeful. His scenes with Ahlawat are high on emotions but also the best scenes in the film.

Final verdict

While Ikkis leave with bitter-sweet feelings about Pakistan, war and enmity, its release is timely. It comes when Bollywood’s sense of patriotism and revenge is more jingoistic than solution-driven. It comes at a time when shouting out loud your love for the country and hatred for Pakistan is considered normal. In such an environment, Ikkis feels like soothing balm. It celebrates the Indian army and its valour, talks of an important chapter in history and yet never sounds jingoistic.