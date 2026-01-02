/Ikkis true story: How 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal became the hero of 1971 Battle of Basantar

Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis is a biographical drama based on the inspiring story of young Indian soldier Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Released on January 1, the movie marks the theatrical debut of actor Agastya Nanda. The film also marks the last appearance of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. In the movie, he plays the role of Arun’s father, M.L. Khetarpal.

The film tells the story of the valour and courage of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal during a crucial operation in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Apart from focusing on his life on the battlefield, the movie also looks at his personal life.

The movie chronicles Arun's life from his initial days at NDA and the training he received, showcasing his dream of becoming a brave Army officer and his eagerness to get into the army. It also depicts his falling in love with Kiran (debutant Simar Bhatia).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ikkis true story: Who was Arun Khetarpal?

Born on October 14, 1950, in Pune, Khetarpal came from a family with a strong military background. His father also served in the Indian Army and was a brigadier. Serving the nation ran in Arun’s blood and was something he was destined to do. After completing his education at The Lawrence School in Sanawar and St. Columba’s School in Delhi, he enrolled in the National Defence Academy in 1967, and later went on to finish his training at the Indian Military Academy in 1971.

Battle of Basantar Photograph: (Battle of Basantara (Source: Indian Defence Review))

How did Arun Khetarpal die? The Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak War

After completing his training at the Indian Military Academy in 1971, Arun Khetarpal was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse regiment. While he was undergoing his Young Officers’ Course in Ahmednagar, the war between India and Pakistan broke out.

During the 1971 conflict, the 17 Poona Horse was placed under the command of the 47th Infantry Brigade and was tasked with establishing a bridgehead across the Basantar River in the Shakargarh sector. The region was heavily mined, making it challenging for the troops to move.

A family picture of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal Photograph: (Gallantry awards/Honourpoint)

Despite all the threats and attacks from the enemy, Indian tank troops were ordered to secure key strategic positions inside Pakistani territory, and so did the brave heroes. As the Indian army continued to enter Pakistan's area, a strong counter-attack was launched that was fought using tanks.

After the enemy launched an attack with an armoured squadron against the positions that were held by three Indian tanks, one of which was manned by 2nd Lt Khetarpal. In this battle, 10 enemy tanks were hit and destroyed, of which 2nd Lt Khetarpal personally destroyed four.

During the fighting, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s tank was hit by enemy fire. Despite being wounded and receiving repeated orders to abandon his burning tank, the gutsy 21-year-old refused to stop and continued to fire and managed to destroy multiple enemy tanks.

"No, Sir, I will not abandon my tank. My main gun is still working and I will get these bastards," Arun said as he continued to knock out enemy tanks and destroyed one more enemy tank before his tank got hit another time by machine gun fire, and unfortunately, this time he was not able to survive.