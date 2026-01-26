/Border 2 makers defend Varun Dhawan against online trolling: 'It’s highly toxic'

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, is witnessing a massive response in cinemas within just three days of its release. While the film continues to gain box office numbers, trolls have not stopped targeting the new star cast, especially Varun Dhawan. In response to the backlash, the makers of the film have now come forward to defend the actor and address the toxicity spreading on social media.

Bhushan Kumar calls out the trollers

In a recent discussion with News18, Border 2 producer and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar reacted to the online trolls and stated, "There are memes going on saying, Sorry bol. Varun is relaxed now and is enjoying the success. He’s very happy. People who said such nonsense things are now appreciating his work."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Anurag Singh, the director of the film, also addressed the negativity by saying, “Until and unless you’ve watched something, you can’t judge it. When you put up units from a film, they’re taken out of context. But what happened to Varun was more personal. It went beyond the film. There’s so much negativity just for the heck of it. Maybe negativity sells. People said, Look at his smile! He’s going to spoil Border because of the way he smiles. It’s highly toxic."

He added, “If the intent is to mentally harm someone, that’s not nice. What you say affects them, their personality and how they behave. They may go into depression and get sad and angry. There’s a whole ecosystem around them. We don’t know the impact this could’ve had on his family. You open your social media, and it’s flooded with these messages. It’s not done!”

Diljit Dosanjh faced backlash

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh also faced backlash and boycott calls over his casting in the patriotic war epic Border 2. It stemmed from his previous controversies over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, which offended many fans and led to demands for his removal from the sequel. However, the actor proved his worth through his work and portrayed himself as one of the strongest performers among the cast.

Border 2 Box Office Collection