/From Sunny Deol to Varun Dhawan: Border 2 star cast's net worth

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is just a few hours away from hitting theatres. After months of anticipation, fans are eager to know how much their favourite stars are earning and what their total net worth is.
Anurag Singh's directorial Border 2 is an epic action war film, produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series. As the film’s theatrical release date nears, discussions about it start intensifying. Fans are now eager to know the star cast’s earnings and net worth. Take a look at the list below.
(The data has been taken from Sovrenn.)
Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol is an Indian cinema actor, producer, director, and a former Member of the Lok Sabha. He portrays the main lead role of a character named Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, an Indian Army officer from the 6th Sikh Regiment, leading an army of soldiers to fight off Operation Chengiz Khan.
According to reports, Deol has an estimated net worth of around Rs 130 crores.
Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood actor. He plays Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, a real-life Param Vir Chakra awardee, who earned recognition for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
According to reports, Dhawan has an estimated net worth of around Rs 381 crore.
Ahan Shetty is an Indian actor who works in Hindi movies. Shetty plays Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat, an Indian Navy officer from INS Khukri, representing the Navy's contribution to the 1971 war.
Ahan Shetty's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 10 to 20 crores.
Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian singer, actor, and film producer working in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. The actor-singer plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an Indian Air Force officer who was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra for his courage in the 1971 war.
Allegedly, the renowned artist's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 172 crore.
Mona Singh is an Indian actress who gained popularity through her prolific work in Hindi films and series. Singh plays the role of Fateh's wife, played by Sunny Deol.
Reportedly, Mona Singh has an estimated net worth of Rs 2.25 crore.
Medha Rana, a newcomer, is making her Bollywood debut as Dhano Devi, the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2. Her net worth has not been made public yet.
Sonampreet Bajwa, popularly known as Sonam Bajwa, is an Indian actress who primarily works in Punjabi and Hindi films. The actress plays Manjit Kaur Sekhon in order 2, the wife of Diljit Dosanjh's character, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.
According to reports, Bajwa has an estimated net worth of around Rs 40–50 crore.