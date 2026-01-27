/Border 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Sunny Deol starrer mints THIS much on Republic Day

Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 continues to show a phenomenal performance at the box office. On Day 4, Anurag Singh's war drama received an exceptional momentum since its release, driven by the Republic Day advantage. As per reports, there was a massive audience turnout across Hindi belts.

Border 2 Box Office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹56 crore nett in India on its first Monday (Day 4), which also marks its highest single-day earnings so far. Border 2's total domestic box office collection is now ₹177 crore in just four days and is expected to enter the ₹200 crore club soon.

Coming to the day-wise breakdown, on Day 1 (Friday), the film reportedly earned ₹30 crore, followed by ₹36.5 crore on the next day (Saturday). On Sunday, which is day 3, Border 2 earned ₹54.5 crore.

The Sunny Deol starrer opened with ₹30 crore on its first day, but reportedly due to word of mouth, the film saw excellent growth of 21.67% on Saturday, followed by a massive 49.32% jump on Sunday. Republic Day has also contributed to its box office numbers.

Border 2 crosses several films

The four-day total of Border 2 has reportedly outperformed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which had collected around ₹140 crore during the same period, while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had earned approximately ₹126 crore in four days.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. Inspired by the 1971 India–Pakistan war, it is the sequel to JP Dutta's hit 1997 Border.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana are also playing pivotal parts in the film. Border 2 expands the narrative to present coordinated operations by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy on multiple fronts.