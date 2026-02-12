/On Jagapathi Babu's birthday, Peddi makers give a glimpse of his character Appalasoori

The makers of Peddi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Salaar star Jagapathi Babu, who plays a pivotal role in the much-anticipated Telugu sports action drama. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, marking one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

Jagapathi Babu will be seen essaying the character of ‘Appalasoori’ in the film. Described as an intense, bespectacled, and principled elderly man, Appalasoori is expected to serve as a significant catalyst in the protagonist’s journey.

On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the team shared a striking still of Jagapathi Babu from the sets of Peddi, offering fans a glimpse of his powerful look from the film. The makers accompanied the image with a special note that read, “Wishing the stellar @iamjaggubhai_ Garu a very Happy Birthday - Team #Peddi. His performance as ‘APPALASOORI’ will be one of the highlights of the film #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026.”

Chikiri song from Peddi has created history on its release, amassing a staggering 46 million views within 24 hours, becoming one of the most-viewed and liked tracks of the year. The song later reached yet another major milestone, crossing an impressive 200 million views on YouTube across multiple languages, along with over 2 million likes, cementing its unstoppable popularity.