The makers of Peddi, which will star Ram Charan as the main lead, have given a special treat to the fans as they released the first poster of Janhvi Kapoor. Much to the excitement of fans, not one, but two posters have been unveiled. Let's read more to know about the character she will be playing in the film.

Netizens' reaction to Janhvi Kapoor's first look from Peddi

The makers shared two posters depicting Janhvi in her role as Achiyyamma. In the first, the actor is seen standing on a jeep with her hands over her head and her palms joined together. The second poster shows her with her left hand placed on her head.

Along with the poster, the caption read, "Our Peddi's love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma. #Peddi global release on 27th March, 2026. Soon after the posters went viral, netizens took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, "What a poster." Another user wrote, "Janhvi, wow." "Ready for Chuttamalle 2.0", wrote the third user.

All about Peddi

Peddi is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language sports action drama film written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena, under Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman. Reportedly, the music rights were acquired by T-Series for ₹35 crore (US$4.1 million).