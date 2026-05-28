/Divyendu's warm words for Peddi co-star Ram Charan ahead of his Telugu debut film: 'He met me with open heart'

The excitement for the pan-Indian film Peddi is all-time high as Ram Charan is busy promoting his upcoming rural sports action drama ahead of its global release on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features massive stunts and an AR Rahman musical soundtrack. Ahead of its premiere, Divyendu shared a few warm words for his co-star Ram Charan during an event in Delhi.

Divyendu and Ram Charan warm words for each other

WION being part of the press event of Peddi in Delhi, actor Divyendu, who plays one of the key roles in the film, praised Ram Charan's humility and acting. He called the Magadheera actor with no baggage and shared that he cherishes the warmth and comfort Ram Charan gave him on set.

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On working with Ram Charan, Divyendu, when asked about working with Ram Charan, said, “There was no pressure of working. These two characters of ours in the film are basically a love triangle story between me, him and Janhvi.” “All credit to him. But all things aside, he met me with an open heart. When scenes had to be done together, we did it together so nicely and perfectly.”

Ram Charan was equally warm about his co-star. "He's got this swag. The way he walks, the way he talks, he's just like Munna Bhai. He doesn't abuse like Munna Bhai, though! I love the Delhi vibe. I love it. And he is all Delhi," said Ram Charan. He also added that Divyendu was his only rival on screen but said if he truly had been a rival, "You would have had an accident."

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Peddi team speaking about their experience of working in the film

Divyendu, who makes his Telugu debut with Peddi, spoke about preparing for his intense role in the film. "I wish all of you could meet my director Buchi Babu. He is very small in size; he stays very quiet. But the way he behaves, I was just copying him. I think all of us are fans of Buchi Babu. So my prep was just to follow him, really," he said. Asked whether his character was soft or fire, Divyendu turned to the audience for the answer and when they unanimously said fire, he smiled and said, "I told him to increase the temperature after you."

Ram Charan opened up about the physical demands of playing a wrestler. "Everything was tough. But when you do it with so much love and passion, you want to do it again and again. ‘Tough’ is not the right word I enjoyed doing all of it. But I specifically want to talk about the wrestling part. Out of the two years, maybe about eight to ten months I was vegetarian. It was very, very different from the other physical preparations. But this film required it. This role required it."

Janhvi Kapoor, speaking about her role, said, "My preparation for the character was nothing but following Buchi Babu. I simply copied him. He may look simple and be short in physical stature, but the passion and creative fire he carries within him are enormous. I trusted his vision completely and followed his guidance. My character is not soft; she is a fireball." On working with Ram Charan and about Peddi, she said, "It was a wonderful experience sharing screen space with Ram Charan. One thing I learned from him is how to conserve energy and unleash it only when the camera starts rolling. Watching him work was a great learning experience." “I am very proud of Peddi. It is a deeply rooted film with an important story to tell, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it,” Janhvi Kapoor said.

Boman Irani, who also plays a key role in the film, described Peddi as one of the most patriotic and meaningful films of his career. He praised director Buchi Babu Sana's vision and highlighted that the film focuses on marginalised tribes and communities from India's interiors rather than being solely a sports drama.

About Peddi

Peddi is an upcoming pan-Indian sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Helmed by Buchi Babu, Peddi is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, in which a free-spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride and stand up against a powerful rival.